4 Questions with South Carolina high school sports reporter Lou Bezjak

3. Tell us about Dutch Fork. What would you tell people over here, who don’t know, about what they’ve done the past few years and how they’re viewed in your state? And is this a typical Dutch Fork team this year, or are there question marks? “Dutch Fork has been the standard in South Carolina for the past decade or so since Tom Knotts moved from North Carolina and took over the program. Knotts was part of a 100-plus game winning streak at Charlotte Independence. Knotts has won six state titles at Dutch Fork. They won five straight Class 5A championships and had a 61-game unbeaten streak snapped against Gaffney in last year’s state championship game.

“The schedule Dutch Fork put together is the toughest Knotts has had in his 11 seasons at the school. They already played two tough teams in Hough of North Carolina and Spartanburg. They get Creekside this week and nationally ranked St. Frances of Maryland in a few weeks. The schedule is partly because many South Carolina teams won’t play them and partly for Knotts to challenge his team. This might not be a typical Knotts offensive team that usually had some big names. They’ve got a great running back in James Madison commit Jarvis Green, who rushed for 306 yards last week. Their offensive line is very underrated. They have questions at quarterback, especially after starter Aliam Appler went out last week, so you might see a run-dominated style from them with a lot of Green and Landon Danley in the wildcat. The backup, Jonathan Hunt, moved down from Vermont this year and has some talent. Defensively, they do a great job of putting pressure on the quarterback and are aggressive.”