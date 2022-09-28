4 Questions with Social Circle head coach Rob Patton

2. What made you decide that Social Circle was a good place to begin your head-coaching career? “One of the things that made this such an attractive job was the fact that Social Circle was having success in a lot of sports outside of football. The school has great leadership that is very supportive of our players and coaches, and we have unbelievable facilities for a school our size. We have a great atmosphere for home games, and the entire town is supportive and wants to see our kids and program succeed.” [Social Circle has won recent state titles in wrestling, girls soccer and fastpitch softball, and its boys basketball team was 30-1 last season.]

3. What have you and your staff done at Social Circle that’s made the biggest difference? “Without a doubt the biggest thing our staff has done has been to change the mindset in the weight room. Our administration made a commitment to improve our weight room, and we have an incredible strength coach in Nate Ethridge who pushes our kids in there every single day, for all the student-athletes not just football, and their work has led to a lot of success throughout our entire athletic department.”