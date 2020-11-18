4 Questions with Sequoyah flag football coach Emily Ryan Goodson

2. What kinds of teams are the best in flag football? What’s the talent/skillset that gives certain teams an edge? “Defense wins championships – those teams that can keep teams out of their end zone, as a whole, are the most successful. Offensively in this league, if you’ve got a quarterback that can get the ball downfield to receivers, you are going to be hard to stop. On top of throwing the ball, successful teams also have a balanced running attack.” [Sequoyah has shut out four of its eight opponents.]

3. What strategies are the best? Is it running, passing, ‘flag-pulling’ technique? “Strategically you can have the best defensive scheme in the state, but if you cannot pull flags, it doesn’t matter. You have to finish every play with a pulled flag to be successful. On offense, you always want to have a balanced attack running and passing, but if you have a quarterback that can throw the ball downfield, this will help ensure success by constantly putting pressure on cornerbacks and the defense.”