4 Questions with Score Atlanta president I.J. Rosenberg

2. Score will assist in the televising of 31 games on CBS46 this season. Why is this significant? “It has been a few years, but when Score Atlanta was still a young company, we were brought into Georgia Public Broadcasting to take their high school sports to another level. First, we put Corky Kell on GPB. Then we changed the way they were doing the state championships by keeping the broadcast (halftime and between games) at the stadium and finally put in a game of the week. GPB has done a great job maintaining their weekly games, and the state championships, but I always wanted to do a game of the week that focused on the entire state. We are going to be all across Georgia, not only in the regular season, but we will be doing four playoff games like we did last year. In our own way, we are going to treat every Friday night like ESPN does Gameday.”

3. Where can fans find the schedule of televised games, and will everyone in the state be able to see the games? “There are 12 weeks in the regular season, and Corky takes the first one. Then we will produce the Great Atlanta Bash at Midtown High School [formerly Grady] before starting our Friday night schedule on week No. 3. Beginning this afternoon, the best place to check out the schedule will be ScoreATL.com as well as this newsletter. As far as who will get to see the games, they will all be available on PeachtreeTV, which hits 2.65 million homes in the metro Atlanta area, reaching more than 60 counties. Digitally, everyone will be able to watch on the CBS46 app and the National Federation High School Network.”