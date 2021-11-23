4 Questions with Roswell head coach Chris Prewett

3. What do you think about Robbie Roper and his performance? [Roper was 26-of-35 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns.] And are you surprised he’s not more widely known or highly recruited? “Robbie has done an outstanding job for himself and our program. I think you could put his stats and game tape up with any quarterback across the state and come away being impressed. What he did Friday night was incredible. Robbie ended the first half 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the state and a very talented roster. Robbie was poised under pressure, calm when the offense needed it and was able to use his legs to extend plays or take advantage of open field to scramble for first downs. It’s one of the biggest recruiting travesties I’ve seen in a while. He’s top five in 7A in passing yards, completion percentage and QB rating. I know Robbie will make one school look very smart for taking a shot on him, and he’ll have success wherever he goes.”

4. What has been the story of your team this season? What is this team’s psyche? “I honestly think the trajectory of our 2021 season started when we lost to a very talented Norcross team last season in the second round. Losing in the second round for a second consecutive season was a huge motivation factor for our offseason and conditioning program. After we played our spring scrimmage, I told our team that our expectation shouldn’t be anything less than a state championship. I was adamant that if we were able to focus solely on each opponent and play our brand of football, I knew we had a shot if we got onto the field and played 48 minutes. We’ve had the mentality all year long that we’re always going to be the undersized team and we’re not the highest recruited team, and I believe a lot of our players play with that chip on their shoulder.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.