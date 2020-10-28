4 Questions with Roswell head coach Chris Prewett

2. Many wondered how teams in Fulton and other counties that delayed the regular season might fare. Has that been a disadvantage, and what things did you and your staff do to mitigate it? “Fulton County athletic director Dr. Steven Craft and Roswell athletic director Ben Sutter have done an amazing job giving myself and our staff all the resources and guidelines that we need to be successful. By no means has it been easy, but it has allowed us to keep player and staff safety our number one priority. Our county has a screening process that we continue to follow, and outside of that process, our staff has changed cleaning procedures, locker room clean-up, etc. If anything has happened through this, I believe we have noticed how little things were cleaned and have made us aware of how important cleanliness is in our building. Our staff tried to make it a positive in the fact that we were replacing a lot of starters and installing a completely new offense. It gave us a lot of time to set up game-like scenarios in practice and put our players in difficult situations that you would normally get during scrimmages, spring games, etc.”

3. What would you like people to know about your team? If someone has not seen the Hornets play this season, what could they expect to see? “Our Roswell team this season is a special one to me. When I got to Roswell in 2017, these current seniors were freshmen. I have seen their maturation and growth all the way through high school, and their leadership and togetherness has improved every single season. Above all, I believe our team has a lot of hard-working and determined players who have bought in to giving up their own glory at times for the team to have success. Our team is filled with players who are going to play tough and have elite effort through all four quarters.”