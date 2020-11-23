4 Questions with Riverdale head coach Rodney Hackney

2. What would you like people to know about your team? “First, I want people outside of the area to know that Riverdale, Ga., is a football community much like Parkview, Brookwood and Valdosta. We are just a slightly smaller-scale version of those powerhouse programs. Mainly, because Clayton County can be considered a transient area sometimes, but the heart of the people in Riverdale are driven by its football team. We have six generational football players on my team – two of whom I have coached their fathers during my first stint as head football coach in 2001. Riverdale High School will always hold a special place in my heart because they gave me my first start as a head football coach/athletic director at 26 years old, and I was the youngest head coach in the state of Georgia at the time.”

3. You’ve won region titles now at two Clayton County schools [North Clayton being the other], and counting your first stint at Riverdale, you’ve had three experiences with reinvigorating a Clayton County program. Is there a formula to winning in Clayton that’s a little different than other places that you’ve figured out, or is it the same everywhere? “Wow, that’s a great question, and to be honest, it’s just something special about Clayton County that allows me to excel. I have no magical formula to the madness. I started as assistant coach in 1996 under the Clayton County legend Jackie Green at Mount Zion High School – and we won two football region titles, one state runner-up in football, and also I won the first track state championship in Clayton County as the head boys track coach in 2000. I do feel like the people of Clayton County are more of the blue-collar, ‘hard-working’ type people, just like my father and mother were growing up in my house, so I am able to relate to their hard-working mentality. The people in Clayton County have to work very hard for whatever they get, which makes their children the same type of student-athletes on the athletic field, so I definitely think that’s where part of the success comes from.”