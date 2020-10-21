4 Questions with Richmond Academy head coach Lyle Burns

2. ARC has made the playoffs each of your first three seasons, and you’re in good shape to make it four in a row. What have you and your staff done there that has made the biggest difference in making ARC a perennial playoff team? “Just the staff itself has made a large impact. We have an extremely knowledgeable staff that are also good men that care about our players. Our setup is not ideal, so our coaches' and players' willingness to do all of the necessary things to be successful, although there are many obstacles, is special. Both parties have made a commitment to each other.”

3. What would you want people to know about your current team? Its style, strengths? “We are proud of our players and consider them family. We don’t have a big roster, but the kids who do play and don’t quit are special to us because they have made an uncommon decision to be a part of something bigger than themselves. It’s very easy to quit or not play with all of the requirements and commitment involved. We love our players.”