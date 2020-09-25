4 Questions with retired Moultrie Observer sports editor Wayne Grandy

2. Tonight’s game marks the return of former Colquitt County coach Rush Propst, now Valdosta’s coach. How do you expect that he’ll be received? “Not sure what the reception will be. Most people here are big Packer fans. But Coach Propst was pretty popular, as you might expect with him producing a 119-35 record, two 15-0 seasons and five total trips to the state championship game. He beat Valdosta seven times in 11 games, including the last six times in a row. Many people felt that the school board was justified in letting him go. But there is still a group of Packer fans who felt like he got a raw deal. It was a very controversial decision to let him go, and there were a number of parents of Packer players who showed up at the school board hearing to support him and how he treated the players.”

3. How do you see the game playing out? “Valdosta will come in with experience and confidence to play a Packers team that was in a quarantine just two weeks ago. Hard to know what the Propst factor will be and how much effect it will have on his team. He has not been shy about voicing his opinion that he was not treated right here. Valdosta also is dealing with the Jake Garcia-GHSA saga. [The GHSA is investigating Garcia’s eligibility after his transfer from a school in California.] Don’t know how that will play out. The Packers also have some incentives, despite having limited preparation time. Alan Rodemaker, who was dismissed as Valdosta’s head coach before Propst was hired, is now Colquitt’s co-defensive coordinator, and I imagine he would like nothing better than to beat the Wildcats. Josh Crawford, who was the offensive coordinator under Rodemaker, is also back on the Packers staff. He served under Propst in Moultrie at one time. And Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers certainly was not happy when three of his players left the Packers program to join Propst in Valdosta before this season. Two of them are starting, including receiver Tajh Sanders, an exciting, quality player. So Rogers is eager for a big win at home.”