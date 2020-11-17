4 Questions with Rabun Gap head coach Joe Sturdivant

2. What would you want people to know about your team, the level of play, what you’re playing for? What’s significant about the game you just won and the one coming up? “We are a team made up of athletes from 17 different countries. We all came together for the first time in August. What we have been able to accomplish has been amazing. We have beaten teams Rabun Gap has not even come close to beating. We made it to the Division I playoff for the first time in school history. In one year we have grown a program to new heights. These young men and coaches have achieved this. We believe we play at a very high level here at Rabun Gap. Currently we have wide receiver Marlin Klein, committed to Michigan. Our tight end Darren Agu has over 20 offers including several SEC and ACC. Defensive back Coleman Bryson has an offer to Louisville. Quarterback Aidan Semo has only lost one high school football game and is a back-to-back New York state champion in football [at Cornwall Central]. I believe our kicker Dom Sojat, wide receiver Tucker Holloway and both tackles Lukas Meyer and Ole Krebs are also Division I prospects. The game we just won was the state semifinals. It was a huge win for the program. Last Year, Providence Day beat Rabun Gap by 50 points. We beat head coach Chad Greir and Providence Day 52-42 in the biggest win in school history. We are now playing for the state championship this coming Friday at Charlotte Christian.”

3. With the broad range of experiences you’ve had, what attracted you to this job? “I used to pray about being the head coach of a high school in the North Georgia mountains when I was a teenager and would go fishing up in Dahlonega. So I always had my eye on this place. My wife’s family lives here in Clayton, 15 minutes south, and Franklin, 15 minutes north. One day I was visiting my wife’s family about eight years ago and I saw Rabun Gap as I was driving. I decided to pull in and introduce myself, ask if they had football. I did not get a job then, but I stayed in contact with the athletic director. When they reached out to me about the opening in February, I jumped on the job. I knew Rabun Gap was the perfect place to build an elite football program. We have an incredible stadium set between the mountains. The academics at Rabun Gap are some of the best in the country, and we have a headmaster who truly values sports and what it really means to be a student-athlete. One look at our website and I believe anyone would agree with me that it would be an incredible place to work.”