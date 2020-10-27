4 Questions with Putnam County head coach Shaun Pope

Today’s interviewee is Putnam County coach Shaun Pope, whose Class 2A team is ranked this week for the first time since 2001 and 7-0 for the first time since 1994.
Shaun Pope, Putnam County head coach
1. What has been the response of the school and community to the team’s success? “The school and community have been very supportive. Especially with the COVID situation and limited number of fans allowed, we have sold out nearly every home game. We started a Touchdown Club three years ago, and the local businesses and individuals have really jumped on board and supported our program and young men. We are constantly having people contact us to see how they can help.”
2. For those who haven’t seen your team play, what would they see on a Friday night? “We expect a couple of things from our young men each game and that is to play with relentless effort, and to play for your brothers on the team. I think we’ve done that so far. I wish the whole world could see how these guys genuinely love and play for each other. We only have nine seniors total on our team. Defensively right now we are only playing two seniors. Offensively we are playing three. Each night someone different is stepping up and having a big night, especially with injuries. We’ve had several young guys to step in and play. We haven’t played with the same five offensive linemen in consecutive games yet.”
3. What brought you to Putnam County, and what made you feel this was a place that could win? “Honestly, my wife, Jodi, and I moved here to be close to family and retire at the lake. Coach Kyle Gourley called me up one day and said he had a job for my wife and me. I owe him for this opportunity. I had 10 years left to get my 30 in at that time, so we took the chance and came on. I’d been here two years when the head coaching position came open. Jodi and I prayed about it for several weeks before I decided to apply because we came here with no intentions on ever being a head coach again, and Jodi was totally against it. I felt like with the right administration support that this could be a really good place. Putnam County loves their football.” [Pope had been a head coach at Chattahoochee County and Montgomery County, each for one season.]
4. What do you feel that you and your staff have done that has made the most difference moving the program forward? “When I was hired, we were also going through a principal change at the high school as well. As I stated earlier, a supportive administration is huge in building a program. I have to give credit to Dr. Tyrone Kellogg, the principal my first two years, now at Griffin, and now Dr. Andrew Cooper for allowing us to get our young men in weight training. The chemistry and accountability that goes on in the weight room is the most vital part. We have been able to hire coaches that are relationship-driven and genuinely care about our young men outside of football. I can’t say enough about our players. These young men have bought in and are doing everything that we ask.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author