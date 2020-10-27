4 Questions with Putnam County head coach Shaun Pope

2. For those who haven’t seen your team play, what would they see on a Friday night? “We expect a couple of things from our young men each game and that is to play with relentless effort, and to play for your brothers on the team. I think we’ve done that so far. I wish the whole world could see how these guys genuinely love and play for each other. We only have nine seniors total on our team. Defensively right now we are only playing two seniors. Offensively we are playing three. Each night someone different is stepping up and having a big night, especially with injuries. We’ve had several young guys to step in and play. We haven’t played with the same five offensive linemen in consecutive games yet.”

3. What brought you to Putnam County, and what made you feel this was a place that could win? “Honestly, my wife, Jodi, and I moved here to be close to family and retire at the lake. Coach Kyle Gourley called me up one day and said he had a job for my wife and me. I owe him for this opportunity. I had 10 years left to get my 30 in at that time, so we took the chance and came on. I’d been here two years when the head coaching position came open. Jodi and I prayed about it for several weeks before I decided to apply because we came here with no intentions on ever being a head coach again, and Jodi was totally against it. I felt like with the right administration support that this could be a really good place. Putnam County loves their football.” [Pope had been a head coach at Chattahoochee County and Montgomery County, each for one season.]