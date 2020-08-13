4 Questions with Prince Avenue Christian QB Brock Vandagriff

2. You rushed for 1,000 yards as a sophomore. You had an injury that kept you more in the pocket last season. Not that it’s a goal, but what kind of QB should we expect to see in 2020? “I wouldn’t consider myself a run-first quarterback, but if that is what the team needs me to do then I will do it. I am focused on winning ball games and moving the chains. Coach Brad Johnson used to tell me, ‘Pick a guy and let it fly.’ If they’re not open, tuck it and take what they give you.”

3. Prince Avenue has been knocking on the door as a state contender but never broken through. How prepared is this team compared to others you’ve played on? “This team is as motivated as ever. We are focused on the process and know that it’s going to be a long season if things go as we are planning. We are practicing hard and trying to get the most out of all of our players, especially our senior leaders.”