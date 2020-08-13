4 Questions with Prince Avenue Christian QB Brock Vandagriff

Today’s interviewee is Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a consensus five-star recruit who committed to Georgia in January. Vandagriff passed for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns in only eight games last season. He threw for 525 yards and five touchdowns while scoring twice in a 62-57 playoff loss to eventual Class 1A Private champion Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian quarterback
1. From the perspective of a player, what has this offseason been like with your high school team with the uncertainty of the season? “It has been a successful offseason. We have made great gains in the weight room, and we take it one day at a time. The team isn’t concerned with if or when we have a season because we all know that God has a plan for us and for football as a whole. We just have to trust his timing and trust the process now, more than ever.”
2. You rushed for 1,000 yards as a sophomore. You had an injury that kept you more in the pocket last season. Not that it’s a goal, but what kind of QB should we expect to see in 2020? “I wouldn’t consider myself a run-first quarterback, but if that is what the team needs me to do then I will do it. I am focused on winning ball games and moving the chains. Coach Brad Johnson used to tell me, ‘Pick a guy and let it fly.’ If they’re not open, tuck it and take what they give you.”
3. Prince Avenue has been knocking on the door as a state contender but never broken through. How prepared is this team compared to others you’ve played on? “This team is as motivated as ever. We are focused on the process and know that it’s going to be a long season if things go as we are planning. We are practicing hard and trying to get the most out of all of our players, especially our senior leaders.”
4. How do you feel about whether Georgia high school football should be played this season? Would you be sad but understanding, or have stronger feelings if the season is canceled? “I am honestly not educated enough on the virus and the situation at hand to say whether we should be playing or not. I trust the people above me and take it one day at a time. My teammates and I are very hopeful for a season, but if one does not happen, then I would be pretty distraught. You only get one chance to be a senior in high school, and my dad [Prince Avenue Christian head coach Greg Vandagriff] and I have dreamt of a state championship together for many, many years.”
