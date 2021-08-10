4 Questions with Prince Avenue Christian head coach Greg Vandagriff

2. What do you have coming back this season? What’s the scouting report? “We have 70 players on the roster, but only one started on offense, guard Will Frost, but we do have five starters back on defense led by linebacker Luke Lanier, defensive linemen Uriah Howard and Ethan Garner and defensive backs Bailey Stockton and Josh Britt. We will be inexperienced, youthful but talented. The schedule is loaded with top teams – seven made the playoffs, two the semifinals - and we will have our hands full in the pre-region schedule. I believe we will have been battle-tested by the time region play starts, and we should be ready to make another strong run.”

3. Big cleats to fill at QB. Who’s the new guy, and what are his strengths and weaknesses? “Brock moved down the street to UGA having thrown for 10K worth of yards and a basket worth of TDs. However, he proved his leadership by going to pick up his successor every morning before school at 6:15 to get him to understand that to be the starting QB on a highly ranked team, you must pay the price, and that payment begins in the weight room. Aaron Philo got up every morning and went in with Brock to learn what a strong work ethic looks like and how it creates a culture that many schools do not have but ours does. Brock started doing this as a seventh-grader at Woodward Academy and continued at Prince Avenue, and he shared this with Aaron Philo, who helped influence 28 players to come in before school today and get extra work in because that is what it takes to be more than average. Aaron is accurate and a competitor. He wants to win and is a diligent learner. His strengths are understanding what we are trying to accomplish and competitiveness. His weakness is inexperience, but we did have a ton of success this summer in seven-on-seven. The offense will not change a ton, but we will curtail it towards his strengths. The backup is talented Zach Hill, a wonderful young man that works hard and could step in and help lead if necessary.”

4. How do you see Class A Private playing out this season? “Although we are the reigning champs, I still believe the road to the championship goes through McDonough and ELCA. They still are very talented, and it took a talented team led by a five-star QB to unseat them last year. I believe Trinity will be very good and then the usual suspects. We keep getting better and better coaches joining the ranks as former Blessed Trinity head coach Tim McFarlin took the Fellowship Christian job. Again, I have now been here for five seasons and know that most of the top four-six teams can play with many other classifications’ teams.”

