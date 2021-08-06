4 Questions with Pierce County coach Ryan Herring

“As far as memories, scoring two times in the last two minutes of the semifinals [in a comeback victory over Crisp County]. That was special. Austin Jernigan, our linebacker, made one of those scores. He picked up a fumble and ran it about 65 yards for a touchdown. That’s as big as it gets. We had an interception on the first play of overtime in the championship game. Our free safety, Daytin Baker, made an unbelievable play. There was probably something every week, but that play by Austin and the interception in the finals, those are just game-changing and life-changing plays.”

2. What do the Bears have coming back this season? “We’ve got some real good players coming back, guys that played last year. We also have some guys that didn’t play last year, so it’s just going to be fun to see how those guys develop. Every year is different. Once we start Aug. 20, last year’s games don’t mean anything. If anything, it puts a bull’s-eye on our backs. We’ve got about five [starters] back on each side. Last year, we knew we were going to be good on defense. We had a lot of guys back, so I had a lot of confidence. This year, we’re not going to know until we play that first game, and then how we play Aug. 20 isn’t going to determine how we play in game 10, so we’re going to be a work in progress. We’re going to have some growing pains. We’re going to have to get better each week, maybe more so than last year.”