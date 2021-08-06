4 Questions with Pierce County coach Ryan Herring

Today’s interviewee is Pierce County coach Ryan Herring, who led his team to the school’s first state title in 2020 with a 13-7 overtime victory over Oconee County in the Class 3A final. Before coming to Pierce in 2019, Herring led teams at Oxford, Lincoln and Shelby County to playoff victories in his native Alabama.
Ryan Herring, Pierce County head coach
1. What made the 2020 Pierce County team special, and what were some of the most memorable moments of the playoff run? “We had a group of guys who were extremely unselfish in every way. We had guys who maybe played a position the year before and didn’t get to play it last year. We had some whose football IQ was phenomenal. Some had natural football IQ, and others built it up with film work and study. You just don’t have those kinds of kids every year. We were real blessed.
“As far as memories, scoring two times in the last two minutes of the semifinals [in a comeback victory over Crisp County]. That was special. Austin Jernigan, our linebacker, made one of those scores. He picked up a fumble and ran it about 65 yards for a touchdown. That’s as big as it gets. We had an interception on the first play of overtime in the championship game. Our free safety, Daytin Baker, made an unbelievable play. There was probably something every week, but that play by Austin and the interception in the finals, those are just game-changing and life-changing plays.”
2. What do the Bears have coming back this season? “We’ve got some real good players coming back, guys that played last year. We also have some guys that didn’t play last year, so it’s just going to be fun to see how those guys develop. Every year is different. Once we start Aug. 20, last year’s games don’t mean anything. If anything, it puts a bull’s-eye on our backs. We’ve got about five [starters] back on each side. Last year, we knew we were going to be good on defense. We had a lot of guys back, so I had a lot of confidence. This year, we’re not going to know until we play that first game, and then how we play Aug. 20 isn’t going to determine how we play in game 10, so we’re going to be a work in progress. We’re going to have some growing pains. We’re going to have to get better each week, maybe more so than last year.”
3. How would you contrast and compare football in Georgia vs. Alabama? “Both states have good football teams top to bottom. You’ve got a little more depth over here because of the population. Due to metro Atlanta, you’ve got more schools in the state that have over 1,500 kids. Generally you’re going to have to face more speed in Georgia than you will in Alabama. I once told somebody this: Georgia is kind of like the SEC, and Alabama is like the Big Ten, whereas every now and then, Ohio State is going to win it all. That’s one way to put it.”
4. Who are the teams to beat in 3A this year? “Peach County is going to be tough. Cedar Grove will be tough. Rockmart will be tough. Then you’ve got Greater Atlanta Christian and Oconee County. Both of those will be tough. I think Carver of Atlanta is going to be good. Appling County has a lot coming back. You can never underestimate what they have in talent and athletes. And who could be the Pierce County of this year? Could it be a Hart County or whoever? There’s always that team out there that people aren’t expecting to win that’s right there.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author