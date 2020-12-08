4 Questions with Perry head coach Kevin Smith

2. What would you like people to know about your team? “This team has persevered through a lot of adversity since the start of summer workouts on June 8. Instead of blaming others, this team has learned from its mistakes and learned how to battle back when things don’t go their way. This team has learned how to put the team first and put others before themselves. The positive culture we as coaches and administration have established here over the past few years is really paying off. Being a positive person does not come natural for a lot of people. We have to work at it. The adverse situations throughout this year have really made us connect more as a team. Our senior leaders took it upon themselves to connect more with other members on the team by getting together outside of school and football. The fruit is what Panther Nation and the state of Georgia are seeing now.”

3. You started 0-3 and 2-4. Did you know all along that you had a region-title contender, or did the team grow into it? What did you expect from this team this year? “We knew we were going to have a good football team headed into the season. Competing for the region championship in 2019 for the first time since 1983 gave us the momentum we needed to set the goal for winning the region in 2020. I really believe in my faith and that everything happens for a reason. The losses early to good football teams made us better. We then started region play 2-0 headed into an open week. We had lost a game to COVID shutdown and were able to pick up a game with Tift County. We went down and competed well with them and came up short, but it made us better as a team. We hit more adversity and our team kept learning how to overcome it and drew closer together from the loss instead of the negative things that usually come after a loss.”