4 Questions with Peachtree Ridge head coach Matt Helmerich

Today’s interviewee is Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich, whose team is 6-0 for the first time in history. Hired in 2022, Helmerich had been Johns Creek’s coach and was 35-20 in five seasons with region titles in 2018 and 2019. In Florida, he was a head coach at Fort Pierce and defensive coordinator at national power St. Thomas Aquinas. Peachtree Ridge was 13-36 in the five seasons prior to hiring Helmerich. The Lions are 12-5 since.

1. What have you and your staff done at Peachtree Ridge that has made the most difference? “I really think it’s a culmination of several things. Being able to hire guys who I really wanted was vital to us building this thing back up. We were able to hit the hallways and the cafeteria and get some kids out who had never played before. Both our starting defensive end and right tackle never played football before last season. Both now have offers to play at the next level. This community has had and always will have talent. Getting those kids in our community excited about the football program and keeping them here was an immediate need for us last spring when we arrived. And then just coaching them up and having an offseason with them. We had a phenomenal offseason in the weight room. And we went back to basics with Football 101 meetings with our staff and players last winter and spring. Many kids these days just don’t know the fundamentals of rules, schemes and techniques. Our staff did a great job in the offseason going back to basics and teaching football.”

2. What would you want people to know about this particular team? If Gary Danielson or Kirk Herbstreit were doing the color commentary before your next game, what would you expect them to say? “We play fast. Our air-raid offense is up-tempo, and we get the ball to our athletes and let them do their thing. I’ll put our skill kids up there with the best teams in this state. Our track team is elite, and I believe that carries over to the football field. We had several sophomores go 11 flat and below in the 100 last spring during their freshman track season, and they all start for us. Our defense flies to the football. One thing we’ve really improved on this season is takeaways. Our starting defense has given up 28 points in six games, and I think that stems from flying around the field and getting to the ball. These kids play hard, and they are having a blast.”

3. What attracted you to the Peachtree Ridge job? “I live 3.2 miles from the school. So I drove past it many times, and it was always intriguing as a 7A Georgia football program. Gwinnett County football is the SEC – pains me to say since I’m a Big Ten guy – of Georgia high school football. The commitment to athletics in addition to academics was very attractive. There are multiple Gwinnett schools in the top 40 in Georgia in academics, and those schools all have excellent athletics as well. Peachtree Ridge is one of those schools. This community was starving for more success on the football field, and it showed when I inquired about the opening. There’s a rich tradition here, and you have NFL guys like Cameron and Connor Heyward, Bradley Roby and Kevin Minter giving back to the community and program. My son is going to be in school next year, and I wanted him to have the best mix of excellent academics, athletics, along with a great community to live in, and we found it here at The Ridge.”

4. What do you believe is the difference-maker between winning and losing in Georgia high school football? What ultimately wins the day? “The support I get here from my principal and the admin is unbelievable. Admin and athletes. Always helps to have athletes. And I’ve been blessed to have been a part of some really good programs and schools. But is everyone willing to go above and beyond for the kids? Circling back to Gwinnett County, the facilities are elite. Academics are always going to come first. But to see the schools and community install fieldhouses, the best weight rooms, turf fields, etc., is something I’ll never take for granted. I’ve coached at schools that didn’t have a coaches office or lockers for athletes. Seeing what the schools and communities do for the student-athletes across this state is refreshing. These kids put a ton of time, money and effort into their sports, and it’s awesome to see many of them rewarded with things that will help them reach their goals of playing at the next level.”

