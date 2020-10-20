4 Questions with Paulding County head coach Van Spence

2. How did the game play out? What allowed you to win? “It had an old-school feel, playing the field-position game because both defenses were playing at a very high level. We were tied at the half and trailed most of the second half, but our defense created a couple of turnovers that gave us an opportunity to kick a field goal to take the lead late. Matthew Frey had a big game, converting three kicks of 19, 35 and 39 yards. What allowed our kids to win was relentless effort and belief they could find a way. I’m extremely proud of our players and coaches. They earned and deserve this.”

3. What happened between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 that would allow a team that lost to Alexander 42-6 come back two weeks later and defeat a team that beat Alexander? “Nothing happened. We have some great young men at PC, and they just went back to work. We started and played 12 sophomores versus Alexander, so a couple of weeks to mature, correct mistakes and work through some ‘issues’ really benefited the entire group. As far as what our staff did, we stayed the course. I have a great group of coaches working with our players, and no one hit the panic button. We just kept working. One thing we did do this week that paid dividends was pressure field-goal situations daily.”