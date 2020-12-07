4 Questions with Parkview head coach Eric Godfree

2. In preseason, you were ranked in the top five coming off a semifinal appearance in 2019 and the return of all-state RB Cody Brown. Did you know you weren’t that good just yet, that you’d probably take some tough losses? Or was it more of a struggle than you expected? “We knew we lost some key players to graduation and it would take some time trying to replace those special players, and we knew we had a really tough schedule, but yes, we all expressed some disappointment early. We knew what we were capable of playing like, and we were not executing at a high level. It was more of a struggle to get us going this season, but our kids have been relentless through it all, and I’m hoping we are peaking at the right time.”

3. Where has this team grown since September? What makes you better now? What has come together? “I think our biggest growth has been our kids trusting each other. As I said earlier, replacing some of those really good players we lost to graduation and not having a ‘normal’ summer to prepare, it took longer than I hoped for us to truly get to the point of building off each other’s strengths and helping each other’s weaknesses. I do believe the adversity of losing has helped to make us better. You either learn from it or truly lose from it, and each time our kids have responded with great maturity and used it to take a step forward. That adversity helped draw us all closer and to see the need for more focus and more want to get better every day.”