4 Questions with Parker Resources founder Chris Parker

2. Your part-time jobs include writing books and blogs, doing podcasts, and much more. What part of the career that you’ve made for yourself post-coaching is the most fun or gratifying? “The most gratifying aspect of doing the work I’ve done post-coaching has been to help coaches improve their programs. I have received literally hundreds of messages from coaches the past few years that they used some of the resources through my website, books or podcasts and it helped them. Some have gotten jobs while others have improved various aspects of their programs. I was not prepared for the great feeling you get when this happens. I never saw myself as a ‘coach to coaches,’ but doing this work has been very rewarding for me. I really do love it. I don’t have any real hobbies, so when I am not working at my real job as director of human resources for the Pickens County School District, I do this. While the radio show is really fun, it’s seeing the coaches use some of the resources I have provided to improve that really makes me feel good.”

3. I think you started Parker Resources with an open mind of what coaches might find most useful and adjusted based on the response. What have you learned that perhaps surprised you the most? “Anything I put out on how to get a head coaching job is pretty popular. This is not surprising, but I don’t think many of them realize the real work that goes into being the head football coach. It’s not all about getting Gatorade dumped on you and yelling. There is a lot of work that must be done. The best coaches spend more time working on organization, relationships, communication and innovative ways to improve. I try to adjust my resources now to more ‘tips to improve.’ I put out a ‘100 Football Situations’ book earlier this year and have another book coming out on ‘Tips to Win Games.’