4 Questions with officials association president Todd Downes

2. What are your registration numbers this year compared to last, and do you have a sense of the rest of the state? “Personally, I can only speak for our association because I have spoken to other associations’ leaders across the state that have minimal members that have opted out. I think by the time we get to September 4th that we will be down about 25 percent in membership numbers from last year. You always will have some attrition and retirements, but you can hopefully replace those numbers with first-year prospects or transfers. Right now, we have five potential first-year members and two transfers with experience. Our recruiting efforts were as good as ever. I just think people are reluctant to jump aboard during these times. One additional area where we potentially may add a few experienced officials is college officials that had their seasons canceled that want to call high school games to stay fresh and involved.”

3. What are the chances that there won’t be enough officials on any given Friday night this season because of some opting to sit out? “We will find a way to get all games staffed, but there will be challenges. All associations in the metro Atlanta area have already started to work together to trade games on heavy nights and have agreed to loan out officials to help everyone get things covered. Saying that, there will probably be a lot of less-experienced officials getting their opportunities on the varsity field, and that could affect the quality of the product due only to the experience level. We are also covering and reviewing the mechanics for five-man officiating crews in the event that an official shows COVID symptoms late in the week or even a Friday and we can’t get him/her replaced. Fortunately, we have presently not had to ask any of our contracted schools to move games to Thursday or Saturday over not having enough staff on a particular Friday, but there is always a possibility that could develop as the season goes longer.”