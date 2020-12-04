4 Questions with Oconee County PA announcer Ben Bridges

“As for the championship games, I had been in touch with the GHSA for many years hoping to receive the opportunity. I was at the Loganville vs. Buford state championship baseball game in Athens a couple of years ago, and I introduced myself to Dr. Robin Hines. I told him that I would love to announce the state championship games, and he gave me the opportunity. It’s exciting to me because it’s the state championships. I enjoy seeing the communities come together and support their teams, and the atmosphere is second to none.”

2. There are four GHSA high schools in Oconee County [North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy and Oconee County], and all four made the second round of playoffs. What’s happening in Oconee County that might explain the success of all of its football teams? “Oconee County is a great place to live. The community supports its athletics, regardless of the sport. All four teams participate in youth league football, and they get the support from their parents and community. Here at Oconee, we were able to get into a good youth football league many years ago. The youth football league is such a success because of coaches like David Weeks, who played at UGA, and is on Coach [Travis] Noland’s staff. He really does a good job and has won multiple championships at the seventh-grade level. By the time they get to Coach Noland, they are very fundamentally coached, and are mentally and physically prepared for high school football.”