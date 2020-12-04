4 Questions with Oconee County PA announcer Ben Bridges

Today’s interviewee is Oconee County public-address announcer Ben Bridges. Known as “The Voice of the Warriors,” Bridges is in his 29th season and will announce his 165th consecutive game for Warriors tonight in their game against Dawson County. Bridges is a lifelong resident of Oconee County and lettered in football under Hale Burnette in 1982 and 1983 and played at Georgia Southwestern under Jimmy Hightower. Bridges also announces the football state finals for the GHSA.
Ben Bridges, Oconee County PA announcer
1. How do you view the role of a PA announcer, and how did you get the opportunity to announce the GHSA finals? “The role that I play is to give information to the fans on the most recent play and mention the offensive and defensive players who were involved. Also, I always take the opportunity to thank the sponsors who support Oconee sports, plug the concession stands and the cheerleaders throughout the game, and keep everyone informed on upcoming high school events. My style is simple and direct, and I don’t do smash mouth. I try to talk after the play is over and will not talk while the play is going on. I don’t give play-by-play because that’s for radio.
“As for the championship games, I had been in touch with the GHSA for many years hoping to receive the opportunity. I was at the Loganville vs. Buford state championship baseball game in Athens a couple of years ago, and I introduced myself to Dr. Robin Hines. I told him that I would love to announce the state championship games, and he gave me the opportunity. It’s exciting to me because it’s the state championships. I enjoy seeing the communities come together and support their teams, and the atmosphere is second to none.”
2. There are four GHSA high schools in Oconee County [North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy and Oconee County], and all four made the second round of playoffs. What’s happening in Oconee County that might explain the success of all of its football teams? “Oconee County is a great place to live. The community supports its athletics, regardless of the sport. All four teams participate in youth league football, and they get the support from their parents and community. Here at Oconee, we were able to get into a good youth football league many years ago. The youth football league is such a success because of coaches like David Weeks, who played at UGA, and is on Coach [Travis] Noland’s staff. He really does a good job and has won multiple championships at the seventh-grade level. By the time they get to Coach Noland, they are very fundamentally coached, and are mentally and physically prepared for high school football.”
3. How do you contrast and compare this Oconee County team to last year’s, and what will need to happen for the Warriors to win the championship this year? “Last year’s success was unexpected. I knew we would be good, but once they started they didn’t stop. On this year’s team, the juniors and seniors played in the state championship game and they know what it takes to get back there. Both teams have Coach Noland’s blueprint written all over of them, move the chains on offense, play hard-nosed defense and don’t make mistakes. That’s been his game plan for seven seasons here at Oconee, and we’re grateful to have him.”
4. Why do you enjoy doing what you do, which also includes some radio work? “As the Voice of the Warriors, I’ve announced football, basketball, baseball and anything else the school needs me to. As a proud alumnus, I have never accepted any pay for what I do because I’m honored to do it. My crew – Don Parr, Ernie Green, Kurt Dunagan, Billy Bishop, Danny Manders, Tom Hailey and Bobby Crowe – are all proud Warrior alumni, and there’s nowhere else we’d rather be. Yes, I’ve worked with WMOQ 92.3 FM for the past 15 seasons. I do a High School Sports Minute and the Walton EMC Operation Roundup scoreboard show, and when I’m at a game, and I’m able to, I’ll do the halftime show because I enjoy that.”
