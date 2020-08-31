4 Questions with Oconee County head coach Travis Noland

4. How do you feel the season will play out statewide with the challenges of COVID-19? “Nobody can predict anything the way this pandemic has gone, but it was great to see seven games on ESPN this weekend, not just state rivalries but playing across state lines. Every week we play, that will build more confidence in people that we can do this thing. If the numbers spike again at some point, it might be different. A lot of coaches have just about killed themselves trying to do everything right to give these kids a chance to have what they’re going to have Friday night. There are a lot of tired coaches going into week one because of the protocols, but in a positive way. Coaches wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve done it probably to overkill making sure we get to week one. ...

“My biggest concern is contact tracing and quarantines. There are way more kids getting knocked out in school by far than those that have tested positive. We had one kid sitting in a class with a mask on six feet away from someone who was positive, so now he’s in a 19-day quarantine. He was never sick and had no symptoms. When he came back [after 14 days], he had to re-acclimate [for five days, per GHSA rules, before he can play in a game]. That’s going to be the most difficult determining factor of how the season goes because, over time, that could affect a lot of rosters.”

