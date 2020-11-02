4 Questions with Northeast head coach Jeremy Wiggins

2. How did the game play out? What gave your team the edge? “We got off to a fast start on the offensive side of the ball with some big plays. We were able to control the game in the first half. We made a couple of mistakes in the third quarter that put them back in the game. Junior quarterback Travion Solomon was able to execute the two-minute drill to throw the game-winning touchdown caught by junior Dicey Hopkins to win the game. I think our athletic ability, speed and preparation with the two-minute drill gave us the edge to win the game.”

3. What persuaded you to come to your alma mater and coach in 2018? What did you see at Northeast? “Just the chance to give back to my community and try and build a football program to impact and help our student-athletes get to the next level. I saw needs, potential, and an opportunity to bring change.”