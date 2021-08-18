4 Questions with North Cobb head coach Shane Queen

2. Your quarterback, Malachi Singleton, is a highly regarded player. What does he add to the team? “He’s a natural-born leader. He’s been successful at every level. When he walks on the field, he makes everybody an inch taller. Everybody realizes, hey, we got a chance to win this football game because he is touching the ball every play. From a work standpoint, he is the first one there every day and the last one to leave. His work ethic is impeccable. He’s got a 3.7 GPA. He’s a great student-athlete.” [Singleton, a member of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100, had more than 1,000 yards both rushing and passing last season.]

3. You have several really good players who joined the team in the offseason. What do you think they can bring to the table? “The most important thing is they have to join our culture. That’s anytime you have an outside kid come in and move in, and they have done a great job of that. They’ve jumped in, and some have become leaders on our team in a short period of time. They are obviously very talented, and at the same time, they have to know their role within the team. They have accepted that and done a good job.” On North Cobb’s culture, Queen added, “We’ve been there for 16 years. Been in the playoffs nine out of the last 10 years, so that’s an expectation. Our work ethic in the weight room is something we hang our hat on. Our team GPA has been over a 3.0 the last seven years. Just having an all-around great program, not just the product you see on the field.” [North Cobb has five Georgia Power 100 players, tied with No. 1 Milton for the most. They include Singleton, linebacker Jacob Josephs and three transfers, receivers Sam M’bake and Denylon Morrissette and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.]