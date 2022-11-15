4 Questions with North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull

1. How did you win the game? What was the difference? “Our staff put together a great plan, and our players did a tremendous job during the week being locked in and preparing. Our kids then came out and executed in the first half and built a lead. Lovejoy made some adjustments at half that allowed them to get some momentum, but our kids kept believing and playing, and we made enough plays in the second half to hold on and win.” [North Atlanta took a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Lorenza Lennon passed for 153 yards and rushed for 84. Jamie O’Kelley had 10 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.]

2. What does the victory mean to your program, school, team and players? “It was a huge win for our kids, school and community. Obviously this is new territory for us to be practicing this late in November, but the message remains the same. Do whatever it takes to have film and practice next Monday.”