4 Questions with North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull

Today’s interviewee is North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull, whose team defeated Lovejoy 30-17 last week in the Class 6A playoffs. It was North Atlanta’s first playoff victory in its 32-season history. The team’s eighth victory is a school record. Aull, in his third season, also has been a head coach at Our Lady of Mercy and Mount Zion of Jonesboro.
1. How did you win the game? What was the difference? “Our staff put together a great plan, and our players did a tremendous job during the week being locked in and preparing. Our kids then came out and executed in the first half and built a lead. Lovejoy made some adjustments at half that allowed them to get some momentum, but our kids kept believing and playing, and we made enough plays in the second half to hold on and win.” [North Atlanta took a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Lorenza Lennon passed for 153 yards and rushed for 84. Jamie O’Kelley had 10 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.]
2. What does the victory mean to your program, school, team and players? “It was a huge win for our kids, school and community. Obviously this is new territory for us to be practicing this late in November, but the message remains the same. Do whatever it takes to have film and practice next Monday.”
3. This victory shines a light on your team. What would you want people to know about it? “We have a hard-working group of players that are going to play hard for 48 minutes regardless of opponent or circumstance. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more.”
4. Your teams have steadily gotten better with each season you’ve been there. What have you and your staff done that’s made the most difference? “We have worked hard to continue to establish a culture built on hard work. Buy-in to our offseason strength-and-conditioning program has been the key to this shift. It began in 2018 when I came in as offensive coordinator, and we have tried to build on it each year.”
