4 Questions with NGOA football official Bill Palmer

2. Is the postseason talent pool as deep this year with COVID-19? “For the most part, and speaking for our association only, we have managed to keep a majority of our experienced officials active. It took creative training by Zoom, flexible requirements and scheduling, a whole lot of individual film study, and patience in the flood of constantly changing schedules. One of the factors that may have played a role in the decreased numbers of officials available for the playoffs was the way the GHSA had to change the summer camps and clinics that traditionally are in person but had to be virtual this year. To answer the question, the talent pool might be slightly more shallow this year but not significantly.”

3. With the first round spread over two days, could that actually mean more experienced crews than in years past for the first round? “In theory yes. By playing on two nights instead of one, some crews will be assigned games on both nights. So the more experienced crews and the crews who are pre-selected to be evaluated and hope to work into the final rounds can have games on both nights and offer the state evaluators more game footage to be able to determine the best crews for the later rounds.”