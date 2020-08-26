4 Questions with Newton head coach Camiel Grant

2. What are your main concerns in regard to safety? “When I look over sports, whether it’s our level or the collegiate level or the professional level, the model seems to be, ‘Let’s get a test done to see what we have. If somebody has the virus, let’s isolate them appropriately. Then when we start competitions, we know we’re starting with two clean teams.’ At the high school level, we obviously don’t have those type of funds and resources, and a lot of things we can’t mandate. As it stands, we’ll enter into a contest week after week with no way to know for sure that both teams are clean.”

3. Would you have advised waiting longer? “I don’t think that waiting any longer would’ve helped us, to be honest. I’m not a doctor, so I don’t get too caught up in when a vaccine may be available. But I do think from the GHSA level and maybe even from the governor we could have a strong suggestion to parents, ‘Hey, before we get started, we’d strongly suggest you have your kids tested.’ That way, we could’ve started with a better idea of who needed to be isolated to begin with, then made another strong suggestion to parents and kids, ‘We need you to limit your movement. Come to practice, go home, be around your immediate family and limit as much extra contract as possible.’ The kids, the parents, the coaches, they want to play. With a recommendation like that, I believe most would’ve done their best to follow that.” [Newton is one of several teams that have shut down practices because of positive tests among players or staff. The Rams last practiced three weeks ago, a week longer than the school district’s ban.]