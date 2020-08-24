4 Questions with Newnan head coach Chip Walker

“I don’t think there’s any doubt it’s the best football team since we’ve been here. We battled a lot of injuries last year. We’ve got 15 guys on offense that have started football games before. Some of that is because of those injuries, but to have 15 back on offense and seven or eight on defense who’ve started games means there’s a lot of football played by these guys. [Walker went on to praise his senior quarterback, Michael Maginnis, a three-year started committed to Samford. “He’s got the ‘it.’ I could tell you story after story. When he was a freshman doing a 7-on-7 deal, my son Bryant was the quarterback at the time, and he was out of town, and Michael stepped in and was throwing dimes everywhere. Kids even then gravitated toward him. He’s just got ‘it.’”]

4. So, on a lighter note, Sandy Creek’s 2012 team, your third state-championship team, won our Team of the Decade championship in Class 4A with a 26-19 victory over Trevor Lawrence’s 2016 Cartersville team. Tell us about that 2012 Sandy Creek team? “It was just a team that dominated on Friday night. We felt like it was the best team in the state in 2012. Our staff followed that [the computer tournament]. Frank Barden, who was head coach at Cartersville all those years [1996-2013], both of his sons [T.J. and Brooks] are on my staff, so when it came down to a Sandy Creek-Cartersville deal in the end, we had some good laughs. They had the biggest laugh because Sandy Creek has never beaten Cartersville. That’s the only time we’ve beaten them – in the computer tournament. Coach Barden played for my dad [Rodney Walker, Cartersville’s coach in 1985]. I’ve known them my whole life. But that Sandy Creek team had everything. It was great defensively and explosive on offense. I think we scored 670 points in 15 games, which at the time was one of the 10-15 most in state history. We dominated the state championship game.” [Sandy Creek defeated Ridgeland 45-10 for the 2012 Class 4A championship and did not have a game all season decided by fewer than 21 points.]

