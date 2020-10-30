4 Questions with New Hampstead head coach Kyle Hockman

4. You’re one of a number of coaches recently who’ve left big metro Atlanta programs for smaller schools in vastly different parts of the state. Those include Phillip Ironside from Hillgrove to Worth County, Shannon Jarvis from Mill Creek to Elbert County and Kevin Reach from Collins Hill to Monroe Area. What do you feel pulls some coaches in that direction? And how are things gone for you in that pursuit? “My first 10 years of coaching was at the college level, so to get 30 years in for full retirement, I will be 65-years-old. I knew I couldn’t stay in the world of crazy metro Atlanta high school football, so we invested in Tybee Island with anticipation of moving at some point while I continued to coach. Like many who retire and are double-dipping into another state, this is my retirement job. I spend lots of time on the beach, running/jogging, working, lots of Zoom meetings while I’m on the beach. Nothing like posting game celebratory cigar while walking on the beach at midnight with a full moon shining on the ocean. Why others have left, I’m not sure, but a few ideas - the transfer craze, the college recruiting craze that is 24/365 for big-time high schools and even better pay in some of these one-horse towns.”

