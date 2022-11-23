4 Questions with Mount Pisgah Christian head coach Ryan Livesey

1. What did you do well that led to beating Darlington? “The big thing was that our defense played unbelievable. Our defensive coordinator, coach [Elijer] Martinez, has done a tremendous job this season. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, and with all the moving pieces he’s had to play with, he’s come up with a good game plan each week. Our goal was to make them do something they’re not as comfortable doing. They had a giant line of scrimmage and a great back, and we knew they wanted to run the football, and if we could get them out of that a little bit, we felt it gave us a chance. Offensively, they did a good job in the first half mixing up coverages and giving us looks that we were not prepared for. In the second half, we made some adjustments and took advantage of some things they were doing. We’re not a big-strike offense, but Makael Carter had an unbelievable game. One of the dangers of going man on man is if you can make one man miss, you’ve got a chance. He got away from them several times.” [Carter had eight receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.]

2. Your quarterback, Jack Cendoya, has thrown for 3,343 yards and rushed for 743. Carter has 1,410 receiving yards. What makes your QB-WR combo so strong? “We have another wide receiver who’s just under 1,000 yards, Tyler Hunnicutt. Jack, Makael and Tyler have been playing together since elementary school. A lot of these seniors were pressed into action as ninth-graders because of injury. Every year they’ve gotten a little better. Makael has got speed, hands and toughness, and if you focus on him, Tyler has the same combination. Jack, on any given play, he gives us a chance. He’s a great runner, but when he’s scrambling, he’s usually looking to throw. If somebody is coming off his man to get him, that usually leaves somebody open, and Jack has done a great job locating those guys.”