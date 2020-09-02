4 Questions with Minority Coaches Association of Georgia executive director Ahmand Tinker

2. What advice would you have for coaches in talking about some of the social-justice issues that are going on in the country today? “It is essential for them to listen to their players instead of doing all the talking at this point. Coaches need to use their empathetic listening skills over their dismissive skills. Players have an opinion that must be heard during this social unrest. Also, coaches must understand that two pandemics are going on. They must not just focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and forget about the social justice and equity pandemic. The critical conversation is needed for all players to be involved weekly, including all players and not just their African-American players. Finally, coaches must have sessions to discuss real-world issues that the African-American communities face.”

3. What are some of most common questions or concerns raised in your sessions and in talking with people in the community about social justice and equity? “I’ve had the opportunity to speak with coaches from all across the country who are African-American, Hispanic and Caucasian on social-justice and equity issues. All these coaches vary in opinions on how to approach the problems. It is super crucial for coaches to talk about it with their athletes regardless of their race because we can help change these athletes’ mindset with proper laser-focused guidance. Caucasian coaches cannot put social justice and equity on the backs of their African-American assistant coaches. They already understand these issues because they live it daily. Caucasian coaches must lead the charge and show players that they want to be part of the change that must occur. Finally, as educators and coaches, we have an opportunity to build men and women who can help the world become a better place for everyone regardless of their skin color.”