4 Questions with Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady

2. The Maxwell Ratings have you ranked No. 1 in Class 7A this week. What do you think of that? “Well, that’s flattering, but we’re far from being the No. 1 team. It’s so early. You’ve got a team in Parkview that’s starting six or seven underclassmen that didn’t look like underclassmen. You’ve got a Norcross team coming off a semifinal finish last season that again, has a ton of talent, but they’re young. Every year, teams have to worry about injuries, and now we have to worry about COVID, so any surprise in the score could be a lot of factors right now. I don’t put much stock in those rankings. It’s all about how you finish.”

3. Are you this much better than last season, or was the 2020 not so bad? People forget you took Grayson to overtime and played a tough schedule. “We did. We played lot of close games – Grayson, Norcross. Collins Hill was a close game. Those are three teams that were there at the end, but close doesn’t count. We had some kids that were put in situations. By the end of the season last year, we had eight freshmen or sophomores in our two-deep lineup. Those guys got some experience against some unbelievable talent. Our schedule was pretty tough. Iron sharpens iron.”