4 Questions with Marist head coach Alan Chadwick

Today’s interviewee is Marist coach Alan Chadwick, whose team defeated Roswell 48-21 in the Class 6A quarterfinals last week. Marist will play Thomas County Central at home Friday in what will be coach Alan Chadwick’s 17th semifinal game since he became Marist’s head coach in 1985. Marist and Thomas Central played four times in semifinals between 1996 and 2003 in games that were decided by an average of 5.5 points, Thomas County Central won three of those four.

1. Did you feel in preseason that this was the kind of team that could break through and get to the semifinals? “My biggest concern was just the quality and depth of really good football teams in 6A and wondering how far we could actually advance in the playoffs with all those great teams. We knew we were going to have a decent football team. We had good experience on defense, but we had to start over on the offensive line completely with players who did not have much experience. The fact we had our quarterback back in Jack Euart was a plus. We felt we had really good skill-position players at receiver, running back and defensive back. We felt we could kick the ball pretty well. It was just a matter of putting it all together and getting better. The work that coach Dan Perez has done on the offensive line has been exceptional. That’s two years in a row he’s had to start completely over on the O-line. The kids have responded well to his aggressive coaching style and teaching technique, and I’m very pleased with that.”

2. You have run a similar option offense since becoming head coach in 1985. Can you explain how it has evolved? What did it look like in the 1980s vs. now? “We’ve been referred to as a team that runs a cave-man offense, and I’ve been referred to as a dinosaur, but it seems to have worked out well for us for many years. Our offense has evolved considerably from where we were in the ‘80s and ‘70s. We used to be very simplistic with formations and never went to the shotgun. If we threw if five times, that was a lot. Now we might have games where we throw it 15 or 17 times. We only threw it six times Friday night, but we were 4-of-6, and two were for touchdowns. We’ve adapted to what we’re seeing defensively and trying to take advantage of that with timely play-action passes. That’s probably the biggest adjustment.” Chadwick was asked if the offense has a name: “I still refer to it as wishbone. I’m just old-school that way, but when you look at us, we’re not lined up in a true wishbone. We’re more of a double slot option-type team.”