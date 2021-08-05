4 Questions with Marist head coach Alan Chadwick

2. For this season, what will be returning skill-wise? “We’ve lost quite a bit. We had eight starters coming back last year, and now we’ve lost eight starters. But at the same time, we’ve got six or seven really, really dynamic football players that are very, very good at their positions. That’s going to be the strength of our team, how well they play, but not just that, how well these fill-ins at these other positions play is going to be the big determining factor of how good a football team we’re going to be. I think we have the right pieces to the puzzle. It’s just going to take some time to put it together because they’re all new. They’re not as experienced and probably not quite as talented, so it’s going to be a challenge. And our schedule has gotten a lot tougher too.” [Marist’s non-region schedule includes Blessed Trinity, Harrison and Bolles of Jacksonville, teams Marist did not play in 2020. Bolles was the Florida 4A runner-up last season.]

3. What that said, with your schedule being tougher, what is something you’re working hardest to accomplish for this season? “I would just say having confidence in themselves that they can do the job, not worrying about the end result, just playing each play as hard as they can, trying to be as perfect as they can. At the end of the game, they can look up at the scoreboard and see how it is. But we’ve got a lot of pieces to mesh and put together, and it’s going to be a challenge for our players as well as our coaches to come up with the right formula.”