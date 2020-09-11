4 Questions with Marist head coach Alan Chadwick

2. How did you end up playing Holy Innocents', and how did the players react? “They’ve been in our passing league for six or seven years. They’re a wishbone option team like we are, so we’ve been close on that front. Todd Winter [Holy Innocents' coach] and I had been talking this week. I forgot what he called about Monday, but when they lost their game [Wednesday], he called me up. I was on the practice field. I had to make sure we got approval from our administration, and he had to check with his AD as well. We were on hold about 10 or 15 minutes. I was able to tell our kids right when we went into stretching. They were pumped. They’ve been waiting to play for a long time. It was a good lift up for us.”

3. How does Marist look this year? “We’ve got a chance to be pretty good if we can get more consistent quarterback play and kick the ball relatively well, which are two areas of concern going in. We’ve got potentially eight starters back on both sides of the ball, and hopefully they’ll play even better than last year. It’s a good senior class. We’ve got 27 seniors, and it’s a class that has had good success throughout their careers.”