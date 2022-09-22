4 Questions with Lumpkin County head coach Heath Webb

1. What do you feel that you and your staff have done to put the program in a better place to this point? “Our recipe, which has been a group effort between administration and coaches, has been to hire experienced coaches that are a good fit within the community. I’ve often described it as hiring a bunch of small-town guys to coach a bunch of small-town guys. That personality fit along with quality, experienced coaches has had a big impact on the program. Our motto has been ‘Hard Work Pays Off.’ The players bought into it right away and have done a tremendous job of being coachable on a daily basis. In short, hire the right people and get the players to buy in.”

2. What’s been the response/reception from the team, the school and the parents to being off to a good start? “This community has been hungry for a successful football team. I was lucky enough to be here last semester and watch our girls basketball team win a state championship. The entire town of Dahlonega was in Macon that day. I knew then that if we could give this community something to be proud of that they would support it 100%, and that’s exactly what has happened. This town is on fire for Indians football, and our team appreciates their support.”