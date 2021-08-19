4 Questions with Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose

3. Many people will be watching this game to see Jacurri Brown, your quarterback. For those who haven’t seen him, how would you assess what he brings to the table, his skill set? “Very talented young man. When he’s got the ball in his hands, there’s always excitement. A lot of times a pass rush breaks down for us, and it turns into a punt return. We’re talking about a guy that’s 6-4, 215, 220 almost, and got a tremendous amount of strength and power. He’s tough to bring down by high school DBs, so if he gets in the secondary, a lot of things can happen. One of the things that a lot of people don’t understand about him, everybody knows his running ability, but I think he’s a tremendous passer. This summer we went to two really elite 7-on-7 camps. We finished second in one. And we were the fourth seed in another that we did really well in. So I think he’s proven himself as a passer. It was just something he wasn’t asked to do a whole lot before I got there, and now we’ve put a little bit more on him in the pass game. He’s a big-time student of the game. He’s constantly learning and seeing what he can do. I think he’s still progressing as a true quarterback in the pocket, but I think he’s really ready to show what he can do in that area.’’

4. How would you compare coaching in South Georgia to that in Alabama and football overall in the two states? “The biggest thing about being in South Georgia and being in Georgia over Alabama is the heat. I’ve had to get ready for that every day. That’s a big difference. I tell you, football is football. I tell everybody that. You kick it off, and you don’t know what state you’re in. You’re competing. But the one big thing that jumps out at me in South Georgia more than Alabama football that I was in, and I was all through the state in Alabama, is just the fan base, the support that you have for high school football in our area, in South Georgia, is just unbelievable. I tell everybody, I do talk shows on the radio, and 365 days out of the year, we’re talking Lowndes football, we’re talking the upcoming year, we’re talking spring training, we’re talking offseason, and it’s call-in shows, and there’s constantly fans that are involved. And our support at a ball game, the tailgating outside, the event, the environment, it’s just, I can’t explain it. I went through a COVID year, and I’ve seen video of the past, so I’m looking forward to seeing what a regular year might be like, but at the end of the day, I always tell everybody there are probably more athletes per capita in Georgia. You look at the NFL, there’s more athletes in the NFL than there is in Alabama, but football’s football. It’s great in both states. I think it’s important to the coaches in both states. But at the end of the day, I think the fan base where I am is just incredible, and the just support that we have by our touchdown club.”

- Interview by Abbey Walton

