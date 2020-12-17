4 Questions with Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose

2. What concerns you about Collins Hill? “They’re an exceptional football team. They’re well-coached. You can tell they’ve got a lot of momentum and playing with a lot of confidence. They’ve got an extremely explosive offense. The quarterback [Sam Horn] has thrown for over 3,000 yards. They’ve got three wide receivers that are very elusive in their routes. I think 12 [five-star recruit Travis Hunter] is a great player, but people forget about 5 [Sean Norris] and 6 [Clint Gilbert]. When you isolate on 12, 5 and 6 are making plays. They’re an explosive group. For us to have success, No. 1, we can’t have turnovers. Last week, a pick-six return for a touchdown helped them win. And No. 2, we have to create some turnovers to get them off track.”

3. You were a head coach for 14 years in Alabama before coming to Georgia. How would you compare the football in the two states? “There are lots of similarities. The one thing that I notice more than anything is that in Alabama, the schools aren’t quite as big as Georgia, so you’ve got a larger amount of talent to choose from here. Teams in Georgia have more talented players in general. In Georgia, you might have 12-14 on a team, where in Alabama you might have five that caliber. The numbers you get to choose from and the talent pool are a little larger. At Phenix City, our enrollment 9 to 12 was about 1,400. Now at Lowndes, it’s closer to 3,000. Another big thing in Georgia is there’s lots of travel. I almost have to take flights to games going to Atlanta every week. In Alabama, I guess I was fortunate. Over the last six years there, I traveled one time in the playoffs. I’m getting paid back now. It makes that region schedule and being champion more important.” [Lowndes, the No. 2 seed in Region 1, has won at eighth-ranked North Cobb and seventh-ranked Milton the past two rounds, both 250-mile trips one way.]