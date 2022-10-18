4 Questions with Lincoln County head coach Lee Chomskis

3. What’s the state of Lincoln County football in year three for you and your staff? “The state of our program is good. We had 25 players in the program in year one. Our numbers have nearly doubled this season. Our junior varsity team has been able to have a full schedule for the first time in seven years. This is critical for sustaining growth for the coming seasons. It also allows you the opportunity to develop your younger players. I truly believe the most critical part of our growth and development has been with our staff and our weight room. Everyone on our staff is a head coach of another sport in our school. This enables us to develop a consistent standard of work ethic and discipline. Everyone is on the same page, and this affects each team and our hallways. Having defensive coordinator Doug Huff and offensive coordinator Sonny Spurlock leading our young men on a day-to-day basis has quickened the process. I am very blessed to have these two men in leadership roles at Lincoln County High School.”

4. How do you feel about the creation of Class A Division II? [Lincoln County is a school of about 350 students.] “The creation of Class A Division II is a victory for all of the smaller schools in the state. So many times it seems that the larger schools dictate the direction that we take as an association. This gives the little guy an opportunity to compete for championships at the region and state levels. It certainly helped to level the playing field for those schools with very little enrollment. We are battling issues that larger schools do not have to consider. I truly hope that in the coming years that the powers that be will continue to fight for the small rural schools of Georgia.”