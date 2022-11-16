4 Questions with Lanier County head coach Kurt Williams

1. What happened in the game? How did it play out? “Our game with Miller was an old-fashioned defensive struggle, classic playoff game. The team stats were almost identical in every category but turnovers, which was the difference in the game. Our defense forced a turnover every time we needed one. We intercepted a ball [junior Trevon Small] and returned it to the 2-yard line to punch it in [touchdown by Jamir Glenn] to go up 14-7 with five minutes left. Miller responded and drove it down to score with three minutes left and elected to go for two, which we were able to stop a half foot short. They pinned us deep on the ensuing kickoff, and we were unable to convert a first down to run the clock out, so we had to ask our defense to go back out there and win the game for us with Miller in excellent field position. They got down to around our 20-yard line, and a ball got deflected up in the air and we were able to secure another interception [by B.J. Jones, his fifth of the season] to seal the game.”

2. What does the victory mean to the team and the school? “It was huge. We had a goal of getting in the playoffs at the beginning of the year. We have lost some close games over the past couple of years that would have got us close to getting in, so for us to win such a close one to get our first-ever playoff victory in school history just made it even sweeter. Our team, school and community are excited about being in a spot we have never been before. Our school has really tried to emphasize school spirit this year for all sports, and I’m hoping this just gives our school body another reason to support one another.”