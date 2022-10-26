4 Questions with Lanier Christian coach Bruce Miller

Today’s interviewee is Lanier Christian coach Bruce Miller, a Flowery Branch school of about 400 students K-12 that plays in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS). Miller is best known for his time as Gainesville’s coach from 2002 to 2017, when the Red Elephants won eight region titles and one state championship. Miller, 70, retired after the 2017 season with 225 victories but didn’t stay off the sidelines long. This season, he’s led Lanier Christian to a 6-2 record while averaging 51 points per game, more than any of his Gainesville teams, even those with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
1. After retiring, did you expect to coach again, and what’s led to where you are now? “Soon after retirement I realized I didn’t want to sit at home and started looking for something football-related to do since football is my passion. My first stint was coaching offense at Lakeview Academy, then Flowery Branch High School and finally West Hall. Since this didn’t really scratch my itch like I had hoped, I heard about the need for a coach at Lanier Christian Academy and checked on it. I am now in my second year as head coach at LCA and loving it.”
2. How would you contrast and compare what you’re doing now to coaching bigger, more high-profile schools? “Coaching football is coaching football, no matter the stage. I really enjoy the players and learning daily about the game and how to scheme and implement success. Once the whistle blows, it’s all about what goes on between the white lines. I love to study the game and try new things.”
3. It’s been 10 years since you won a state title at Gainesville. Your most famous player, Watson, has obviously accomplished a great deal since then. But looking at it from the perspective of 2022, what’s his place in Georgia high school football history? “Coaching Deshaun Watson and many successful players at Gainesville High was indeed a privilege. I think winning the state championship in 2012 really brought the spread offense to Georgia high schools and seeing how it can open up the field and the game. I also think Deshaun Watson will go down as one of the most prolific players in Georgia high school football. His style of play and athletic ability combined for more than 17,000 yards of total offense.”
4. What advice would you give young coaches about succeeding, something that many might not already know? “First, be yourself. Don’t try to be someone you’re not. I know we’ve all had great mentors throughout our lives, but pick and choose the best from each and find ‘your’ style and really study the game. Be a lifetime learner of the game.”
