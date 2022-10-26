4 Questions with Lanier Christian coach Bruce Miller

1. After retiring, did you expect to coach again, and what’s led to where you are now? “Soon after retirement I realized I didn’t want to sit at home and started looking for something football-related to do since football is my passion. My first stint was coaching offense at Lakeview Academy, then Flowery Branch High School and finally West Hall. Since this didn’t really scratch my itch like I had hoped, I heard about the need for a coach at Lanier Christian Academy and checked on it. I am now in my second year as head coach at LCA and loving it.”

2. How would you contrast and compare what you’re doing now to coaching bigger, more high-profile schools? “Coaching football is coaching football, no matter the stage. I really enjoy the players and learning daily about the game and how to scheme and implement success. Once the whistle blows, it’s all about what goes on between the white lines. I love to study the game and try new things.”