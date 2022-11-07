4 Questions with LaGrange head coach Matt Napier

1. What are the biggest takeaways for you from the Troup victory? “It was a big win for our program. These young men have shown a tremendous amount of commitment, resiliency and buy-in to the program that our staff brought in from day one. Any time you win a rivalry game, it helps bring validation to the process and work that you’ve had them committed to over the last several years. The win was also big for our community. Granger pride is something that our people put a tremendous amount of emphasis on, so restoring that pride in our program now and the direction we are headed in is critical for our future as we continue to build LaGrange back into a consistent winner. It takes a tremendous amount of focus, attention to detail and preparation to win big games, and we felt like our guys really focused on those things throughout the week leading up to the game. We also won the turnover battle, and in big games that’s critical. Can’t say enough about our kids’ effort and toughness, both physical and mental, throughout the game.”

2. What was the mindset of the team, or the message of coaches, after losing two tough back-to-back games to Whitewater and Starr’s Mill in midseason that put your backs to the wall? What allowed you to rally and get in the playoffs? “We knew we had a good team, and the kids never wavered during those two close losses. We say it all the time when we talk about ‘responding to adversity,’ that we have to keep our composure and stay the course when things don’t go your way. Our staff and players got an opportunity to show how we respond when that moment came for us. Our region has been extremely tough this year. We knew it would be when we saw the teams in the offseason, so we knew that we would have some really tough battles against these teams. We grew and learned from those games to help us be put in the position we are now. We’ve had a 1-0 mindset every week coming off the Whitewater game. and we knew we had to win out to make it to the playoffs. We’ve had a playoff mentality from that game on, and we were able to find a way to win in several big games to finish the regular season.”