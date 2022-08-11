4 Questions with John Milledge Academy head coach J.T. Wall

2. The “four Macons” are First Presbyterian, Tattnall Square, Stratford Academy and Mount de Sales, each rejoining the GISA after years in the GHSA and forming a five-team district with John Milledge. Has that created a buzz among your players, the prospect of playing those four? “They know them. We’ve run some track meets with them. I’ve been here [since 2009], so it doesn’t seem so long ago when we were in a region with them, so we welcome them back. Once the news broke early this spring, we started looking at schedules, and our guys are hungry for a challenge, not just those four, but our overall schedule is better than it’s been, and they know that. But they’ve done a good job the last few years of being able to compartmentalize week to week. I know that’s coach’s speak, but we’re focused on week one and what they bring. It’s hard for our players to look down the road and size up the Macon schools. We’ll have to approach that when we get there.”

3. How does your team look this year? What are the strengths and question marks? “We’ve got 14 seniors coming back. They’re a great group as far as leadership and setting the tone every day. The only thing they know is how to work. Our No. 1 deal compared to the last three, four years is we’re down numbers-wise. We’re at 39 kids. In the past, we’ve been in the 60s. We graduated two big senior classes back to back and we don’t have a big freshman class. We’re going to have a couple of guys going two ways, which we had gotten away from, but they’re up for the challenge.” [John Milledge returns five 2021 all-state players, including quarterback Briggs Eady.]