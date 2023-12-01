4 Questions with Jefferson running back/linebacker Sammy Brown

Today’s interviewee is Jefferson running back/linebacker Sammy Brown, whose team is playing at Creekside tonight in the Class 5A semifinals. Brown, a five-star recruit, has rushed for 2,155 yards and made 141 total tackles this season. He is a two-time state wrestling champion and a former Class A 400 meters champion who has placed in state meets in the 100 and 200 meters and long jump. Brown committed to Clemson football in June.

1. The past two years, you’ve been injured around playoff time, and Jefferson has exited early. Can you talk about the journey of you and the team getting to this point and how you plan on leaving your mark? “It’s just been a really fun year. This is the furthest I’ve ever been in the playoffs. I haven’t been past the first round since my freshman year, so it’s really fun to be back here, and I know it’s a great experience for those who haven’t experienced it yet. I’m glad that I’m able to do it with such a great senior class and team. We’ve got a really good bond, and we all have the same idea of where we want to go, so we’ve done a great job of coming together and forming a team. And I’ve been very happy with how we’ve played on offense and defense in the playoffs. [Jefferson has won all three of its playoff games by 21 points or more.] I think if we continue that we’ll be pretty good. But as far as me, I just want to give everything that I’ve got. I don’t want to have any regrets when I’m 40 or 50 years old and look back like, ‘Dang I should’ve given a bit more on that play or that game.’ I just want to give everything that I’ve got and leave everything that I have out there on the field.”

2. What advice would you give to football recruits, and what was a memorable moment in your recruiting? “I think it’s what I said about playing in the playoffs, just giving it all that you’ve got. That’s what my dad told me throughout my whole high school career, especially in my senior year. Don’t have any regrets about what you’ve done, whether school or football. The biggest thing about my recruitment was the official visit and being around the players. I hung around a lot with [former North Gwinnett player] Barrett Carter and the other linebacker commit, Drew Woodaz. The experiences I had with them made something click in my head and say this is where I want to be. I had very similar personalities with them and the others on the team and felt I fit in to what’s at Clemson right now.” [Brown committed on that June visit and shut down his recruiting. Brown added that he planned to major in biology and enter the pre-med program.]