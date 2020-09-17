4 Questions with Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart

4. You’ve talked about your childhood publicly a few times. Can you tell us what high school football meant to you as a player and a kid growing up, and how it shaped your life, or made you pursue coaching as a career? “Sure. I was raised by some really good folks, but they struggled and eventually lost a battle with alcoholism. My teachers and coaches always took a special interest in me and made a significant difference in my life. They made me feel like family and believed in me maybe when I didn’t know how to believe in myself. All the many life lessons that this, the greatest of team games teaches, I benefited from. My coaches were with me through good and bad, and I pray I am some fraction of the coach to our players that they were for me. I have made more mistakes in life than one man should be allowed, and I wish I was as calm and poised as my role models were on the sideline, but I have never doubted for a second that this is my calling and what I am supposed to be doing, and despite sometimes focusing too much on the winning and losing, and all that comes with coaching, I sure hope that I never get distracted from my ‘why.’ I still battle most of what ACOA’s fight every day, but to be vigilant and stand watch for those young men that need me and give back is one the great privileges of my life. I have been blessed to see the difference coaches and athletics can make from being on both sides of the whistle and would be remiss if I didn’t take every opportunity to thank all coaches reading this for everything you do for the lost ‘Genes’ you coach and edify in your program and community. You may never even fully fathom your impact on our lives. I know that is a long-winded answer, but I spent most of my life in shame and shrouded secrecy, so if you are a player reading this and live in a dysfunctional home, I can only tell you to persevere, chip away at it, and there will be better days on your horizon. While I am a flawed, hard-headed man still working on understanding this myself, the great Picasso once said it best, ‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. ... It takes a very long time to become young again.’”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.