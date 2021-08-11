4 Questions with Irwin County head coach Casey Soliday

2. What do you have coming back this season? Can Irwin contend for a state title again? “We have about five starters returning on defense, led by linebacker Nemo McCoy, along with Bryce Clements, Marcus Edwards, Eli Roberts and Matthew Payne. We have about five on offense, with Noah Brown, William Johnson, Toby Brown [who missed most of the 2020 season with a broken ankle] and Antawii Deans. Skill-wise, we have two back, with starting quarterback Cody Soliday along with Malachi Hadden. We can contend, but some players are going to have to really step up, and we’ve got to survive our tough non-region schedule so we can make it to our tough region schedule.” [Four of the top eight teams in the classification are in Irwin’s Region 2, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Irwin opens against Fitzgerald on Aug. 27.]

3. In what area do you feel like Irwin will be good this season, and what area gives you the most concern? “Many concerns right now until we get some games under our belt to figure out who should be where. Many new faces in the secondary and defensive line. I feel like we should be solid at the linebacker position. Offensively, our line will need to carry us until we figure out some skill position spots. It is really nice to have our quarterback back for a couple more years and a very good receiver. Offensively we have some guys that have been behind the Benyards [Garland and Gabe, now at Kennesaw State] and Kam Ward for a couple years. I am excited to see who will step up now that they have their chance.”