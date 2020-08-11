4 Questions with Irwin County head coach Casey Soliday

2. What are your prospects this season? “This team has all the tools to be special. It could be as good as last year. The mental side of the game and that desire to win another one has got to start to drive this team more. We have some good leaders on this team, like Kam Ward and Gabe Benyard, but we need to see this group start to hold others accountable more.”

3. What have been the challenges you’ve faced this offseason dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? “There have been so many challenges this year, so many new things that as coaches we have to learn to do, and so many new things for these players to learn to do. Something as simple as getting water has a whole new procedure now. I worry about how far behind we are, not just in terms of football, but conditioning and the weight room. The spring is so important to us strength-wise, and missing that was big. Missing out on conditioning at that time was big. Missing days due to COVID protocols are big. This puts our kids behind in a game that is very physical and played at the hottest time of the year.” [Irwin County is one of several Georgia teams that have suspended practices temporarily at some point this summer.]