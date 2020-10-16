4 Questions with Hughes head coach Daniel Williams

2. What does Hughes do well as a football team? “We’re a balanced team. We’ve thrown five touchdown passes. Last week we had five rushing touchdowns. We have a good running back [four-star recruit Antonio Martin] and a good offensive line, so teams are going to put nine in the box. We have a quarterback who can move around and help us out, and he can throw the ball. Defensively, we play a 40 front and attack and fly around the ball. We’re aggressive and physical.”

3. What does Westlake do well as a football team? “Westlake is a very athletic team. This might be the most athletic team we’ll face this year. It may be the most athletic Westlake team in a while. They pass well. The quarterback can get out of the pocket and extend plays. They play a lot of man-to-man defense, and you hardly ever see them get beat deep.”