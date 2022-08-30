4 Questions with Houston County head coach Jeremy Edwards

1. How would you describe Friday’s game? What were the key moments? “They jumped up on us pretty good. We threw a pick six off our kid’s helmet. At one point, it was 28-3. The biggest turning point was right before half. We scored twice in about a minute, then got a turnover early in the second half and turned it into a score [to make it 28-24]. After that, it was blow for blow. They would score, we would score, until the very end and we got a stop at midfield. A good punt return got us in position, and we scored to make it 56-55 [still trailing] with 10 seconds left. [A.J. Hill threw an 18-yard TD pass to Ricky Johnson in the back of the end zone.] I’d already made the decision we would go for two. Perry has so many explosive players, and we had a hard time hemming them up. So we ran a reverse pass. We put Ryan Taleb [Houston County’s best running back] in the slot, faked the handoff to our backup running back and pitched it to Ryan on the reverse. Ricky Johnson came on a drag route. We hit him for the two-point conversion.”

2. What attracted you to the Houston County job, and what is the challenge there? “They hadn’t been very successful since the Jake Fromm days [2013-16], so we’re trying to get back to that level of play. When Fromm was here, a lot of people were excited in this part of the county. We played them when I was at Warner Robins and I always felt they had great talent but just hadn’t put it all together. They have a good core, and with their quarterback being a young, highly recruited player, I felt it was a good situation to build around him. I wasn’t looking for a head-coaching job. We’d gone back-to-back state champions at Warner Robins. My family is happy here, but this job was in the county, and it felt like an untapped deal. The challenge here is that they didn’t have a lot of confidence. We addressed that when we came in January, and we try take that mentality into every game. Friday’s win was a shot in the arm. It showed them they can do it and that they’re never out of it. There’s a lot of life lessons in that, too.”