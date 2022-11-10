4 Questions with Holy Innocents’ head coach Todd Winter

2. What went into your school’s decision to play in Class 4A? And what do you think of the GHSA’s way of classifying? “During the 2020 reclassification cycle, we asked to be moved to 2A and were denied. So this past cycle we asked to move to 4A before the GHSA imposed the new multiplier rule that moved us to 4A. Our primary reason for wanting to move up was the opportunity to play Westminster, Pace and Lovett. All three schools are close in proximity and natural rivalry games for us. I have no issue with the GHSA’s classification procedures and the way they reclassified this past cycle. My only wish is that we would have been placed in a region with Westminster, Pace and Lovett.” [The GHSA put Holy Innocents’ and Westminster in a region with three DeKalb County schools and one Fulton school. Lovett and Pace Academy are in Region 5 with schools from Clayton and Henry counties.]

3. Your team appears to have played its best games the past two weeks. You went from narrowly beating two non-playoff teams [Miller Grove, Southwest DeKalb] to winning comfortably against two playoff teams [Stephenson, Hapeville Charter]. What explains that? “Westminster was very similar to the teams we had played in Single A Private competition, while Miller Grove and Southwest Dekalb were much different. Miller Grove and SWD were much bigger, faster and more physical than teams we played in Single A and in our non-region schedule. We struggled in those two games adjusting to their size, overall team speed and physicality. I believe adjusting to those factors and gaining confidence led to our team improving in the last two games.”